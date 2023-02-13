Aid organisations launch joint Syria-Turkey appeal

The death toll has risen above 33,000 and the UN says this figure could double. “But the needs of the thousands of survivors have also increased” says the consortium. “85,000 people are injured. Hundreds of thousands are homeless. In Syria the situation is exacerbated by war”.

The consortium’s members include Caritas International, Doctors of the World, Handicap International, Oxfam Solidarity, the Red Cross, Plan International Belgium- and UNICEF Belgium. They are launching the joint “Earthquake Syria – Turkey” appeal.

“We are asking everybody to come together and act in favour of the victims of this humanitarian disaster. The well known 12-12 account number has been activated” says Van Moortel.

“In the short term 12-12 members are doing everything to save as many lives as possible and help people to survive thanks to distribution of clean water, blankets, shelter, food and vaccinations. Orphans too need to be cared for. In the long-term education needs to start again and psychosocial traumas need to be treated. Hospitals, schools and homes need to be rebuilt”.

Both in Turkey and in Syria 12-12 organisations work with existing networks and local charities. Donations to 12-12 will be distributed among partner organisations using this year’s key.

Member organisations have already appealed for funds for their individual accounts. The joint appeal comes now that they have secured media support and administrative permissions.

Media outlets VRT, DPG Media and Play Media are airing public awareness announcements in support of the appeal. There are as yet no plans for a big joint fundraiser show on TV. “We want to await the public’s response” says Philippe Henon of UNICEF Belgium. “Then we will see how much the campaign generates. The aim is to transfer the cash we receive to our partners in the field ASAP. If there is an opportunity to organise a big show, then we will take part, but it’s too early to say”.

Donations are welcome on the following account BE 19 0000 0000 1212 or online via www.1212.be. Donations of 40 euros or more will get you a tax certificate to make the donation tax deductible.