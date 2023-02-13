Disruption on tram and bus on Tuesday

The protest against the cost-of-living crisis and in favour of a fairer tax system should cause problems on tram and bus services across northern Belgium. Antwerp Province will be most badly affected with only 58% of journeys expected to go ahead. The figures for the other Flemish provinces are as follows: Limburg 68%, East Flanders 69%, West Flanders 62% and Flemish Brabant 69%. The prognosis is made on the basis of information collected by the company about staff willingness to turn up to work.

De Lijn urges the travelling pubic to consult its route planner via the website or app before setting out on a De Lijn journey.