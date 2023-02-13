Emilie Vansteenkiste is the new Miss Belgium

Emilie (centre), who has many followers on social media network TikTok, is a student of occupational therapy from Elewijt in Flemish Brabant Province. Darline Devos, the organiser of the competition, announced Emilie’s win after an eventful day and evening. West Flemish beauty Claire Lansenebre (right) ended second, while Victoria Kembukuswa (left) from Waterloo (Walloon Brabant) came third.

Emilie didn’t seem daunted by the talk of a foiled terrorist outrage: “It was very exciting because we didn’t know whether the show could go ahead. I remained calm. I had a whale of a time. We’re going to have fun and see where this leads” she told reporters.

The competition was a pretty emotional event for the woman: “My mum registered me but she died of cancer. She made me who I am. I love her”.

Emilie’s predecessor Chayenne van Aarle could not attend after a recent road accident.