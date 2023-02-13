VIDEO: Extinction rebellion protest against private jets

People who had planned a trip by private jet were able to access the terminal under police supervision. The peaceful protest hoped to signal that in aviation too the polluter should pay.





“We want private jets to be banned. We want frequent fliers and kerosene to be taxed. The polluter should pay. The money generated can be invested in direct climate action. The Flemish government says that’s not realistic, but if a lot of cash is generated it will become so. It’s logical that the people most contributing to the crisis should pay most” says Extinction Rebellion’s Rebekka Eschauzier.