Microsoft Belgian scrutinises international digital battlefield for western governments

Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine started nearly a year ago. Pictures from the country usually show military activity: tanks stuck in the mud, rockets and the damage they cause to blocks of flats and soldiers gunned down in cold blood. This sets the tone of the conflict.

Behind the scenes an invisible war is being fought out. Couwberghs used to work for the Belgian army where he made mines safe. Today he is Microsoft’s Defense Intelligence Leader for West-Europe: “I establish contacts with European governments and defence departments and lead the contacts” says Couwberghs.

“Technologically everything has evolved so quickly and data has become more important. The volume of data but also the impact via social media, mobiles and satellites has become so much greater”.

“Russia was aware of this from the start. The first targets were data centres, communication towers and media outlets that ran contacts between citizens and the authorities. Russia not only sees this as a conflict that needs to be fought in the field. It wants to use data to influence the way people think about them and their opponent.”