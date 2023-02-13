Miss Belgium competition: suspect charged with attempted terrorist murder

An acquaintance of the suspect is believed to have contacted Limburg police because he was worried Peter C. was “about to do something” on the coast. There was talk of an attack and the Miss Belgium competition at De Panne.

Police then sounded the alert and reinforcements were bought in from other forces and the federal police reserve. Scores of police combed out the area and there were checks on traffic heading for the resort of De Panne. The suspect was detained as he was about to enter the amusement park’s carpark. Police were aware he was travelling to the event in a rented car. The two people in the vehicle offered no resistance.

One of the weapons found was a Glock handgun. The other was a shotgun. Liquids that have now gone to the lab for investigation were found in the boot.

Peter C’s home in Lommel (Limburg) has been searched. He holds a licence for five firearms. Four weapons were retrieved from the premises. The suspect is not known to the security services. Police are still to establish his motives.

The Miss Belgium Show was able to start later in the evening in the presence of a crowd of 1,200 after the hall was searched.