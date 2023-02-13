Schaarbeek asylum seeker squat to be sealed on Wednesday

For weeks around a thousand people stayed at the block of flats in particularly unhygienic and unsafe conditions. Most of the residents were asylum seekers, who hadn’t been given accommodation by the asylum agency Fedasil that is legally obliged to.

In recent days accommodation elsewhere has been provided for around 700 people. Today a further 40 will leave. Around 120 asylum seekers will spend a last night there together with an unspecified number of other people.

“We told the residents last week that everybody who so wishes and possesses a blue ribbon as a result of registration as an asylum seeker can join the Brussels region officials, who will take them to new accommodation tomorrow. They will first go to a neutral location, where they will have a meal and get new clothes. People then head for three reception centres across Brussels” says Zeynep Balci, spokesman for Brussels PM Vervoort.

Officials accept not all residents will be minded to come along voluntarily, especially people who are not registered as asylum seekers. Police will be on hand when a bailiff seals the property on Wednesday. People who remain won’t qualify for help in reaching accommodation for asylum seekers, but can head for SamuSocial, the Brussels organisation for homeless people.

The Brussels region plans to turn the building into a proper reception centre for asylum seekers offering hygienic and safe accommodation for up to 200 asylum seekers.