Celebrity Bart De Pauw rushed to hospital after suicide attempt
The television personality Bart De Pauw (54) has been rushed to hospital in Lier after having attempted to take his own life. The news that Bart De Pauw who was once one of Flanders most popular personalities had attempted suicide came from his wife and has been confirmed in a statement given to VRT News by his solicitor.
He was taken by ambulance to hospital from his home in Lier, but his condition is now said to be no longer life-threatening.
In a statement given to the press agency Belga Bart De Pauw’s wife Ines De Vos said that “A cocktail of sorrow, shame and anger have driven him to this. He is now out of danger”.
Ms De Vos added that her husband had been receiving treatment for depression for some time and that his life is one of “ups and downs”.
Anyone with questions related to suicide can contact the Zelfmoordlijn on 1813.