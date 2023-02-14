Flemish integration exam to test knowledge of “fundamental values” more strictly
From the start of next month those taking the Flemish integration exam will have to achieve a higher score than is currently case in order to pass. The exam is mandatory for all adult newcomers from countries outside the EU (except Ukraine) that have been living in the Flemish Region for more than 3 months. This also includes people from non-EU countries that have moved to Flanders from another region in Belgium if they had lived there for less than 5 years. Others, such as those living in the Brussels-Capital Region and EU nationals (and Ukrainians) can take the course and the exam voluntarily if they so wish.
The news that the exam that those that take the course sit at the end of it is to become tougher first appeared in Tuesday’s edition of the daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ and has since been confirmed by the Flemish Interior Affairs Minister Bart Somers (liberal), who is responsible for integration policy.
From 1 March those sitting the exam will have to answer 9 of the 11 questions on the paper that relate to “fundamental norms and values” correctly in order to pass. The exam forms part of the new Flemish integration course that was launched last year. The exam consists of two parts. There are 30 questions about practical matters such as education, accommodation and work. A score of 16 out of 30 is sufficient to pass this part of the exam.
In addition to this there are 11 questions on “fundamental norms and values”. For example, are two people of the sex allowed to marry here? Or are people that are terminally ill able to ask to be euthanised? Currently a score of 6 out of 11 is enough to pass this part of the exam. From 1 March those taking the exam will need a score of 9 out of 11 (82%) in order to pass.
Mr Somers (photo, above) explains that "People need to have a good grasp of this because often they come from very different cultural backgrounds and need to know what kind of society, they have arrived in”.
"These basic values are fundamental to social cohesion and offering people a real prospect of a future in Flanders. I think that the bar can be raised quite a bit to enable us to do this”.
Mr Somers also points out that the questions posed are “quite simple” and that those taking the exam have all attended a 60-hour course prior to sitting it.
Integration course
The integration course is mandatory for all newcomers from outside the EU (with the exception of Ukrainian refugees). EU nationals and Ukrainian refugees can take the course voluntarily if they wish. Those that fail to pass can take the course (and the exam) again. However, neither are free-of-charge)
The course also stipulates that those taking it should take a Dutch language course and sit an exam to test their knowledge of our language. They are also obliged to seek work through the Flemish Employment and Vocational Training Service VDAB and to spend at least 40 hours with a so-called “buddy” to practise their Dutch and to learn more about Flemish society.