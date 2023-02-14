Flemish integration exam to test knowledge of “fundamental values” more strictly

The news that the exam that those that take the course sit at the end of it is to become tougher first appeared in Tuesday’s edition of the daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ and has since been confirmed by the Flemish Interior Affairs Minister Bart Somers (liberal), who is responsible for integration policy.

From 1 March those sitting the exam will have to answer 9 of the 11 questions on the paper that relate to “fundamental norms and values” correctly in order to pass. The exam forms part of the new Flemish integration course that was launched last year. The exam consists of two parts. There are 30 questions about practical matters such as education, accommodation and work. A score of 16 out of 30 is sufficient to pass this part of the exam.

In addition to this there are 11 questions on “fundamental norms and values”. For example, are two people of the sex allowed to marry here? Or are people that are terminally ill able to ask to be euthanised? Currently a score of 6 out of 11 is enough to pass this part of the exam. From 1 March those taking the exam will need a score of 9 out of 11 (82%) in order to pass.