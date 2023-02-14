Schaarbeek Alderman suspected of raping two minors and possession child pornography
An Alderman in the Brussels municipality of Schaarbeek has stepped back from his positions in the municipal cabinet and other municipal organs after he was accused of having raped two minors and of possessing child pornography. Michel De Herde (Francophone federalist) has been an Alderman in Schaarbeek for many years. On Monday it was announced that the judicial authorities are treating him as a suspect in an investigation into sexual offences against children.
Mr De Herde will not assume his positions as an Alderman, municipal councillor and as a representative in other municipal bodies for as long as the criminal investigation into the allegations made against him continues.
Mr De Herde agreed to step back at the request of his colleagues from the Mayor’s List (LB) of which his own Francophone federalist party (Défi) is a part. An Alderman cannot be dismissed and can only leave the municipal cabinet if he or she does so of their own volition. Currently, Mr De Herde has no plans to resign, and he will officially remain an Alderman.
Suspected of rape
Mr De Herde is suspected of having raped a minor aged under 16 and a second minor aged between 16 and 18. He is also accused of possessing pornographic images featuring the sexual abuse of minors. Previously, the Judicial Authorities had charged him with sexually assaulting a student that had reported him for rape.
Last year, a Francophone Green Alderman in Schaarbeek, Sihame Haddioui, lodged a complaint against Mr De Herde for inappropriate behaviour against her.
In a statement the Mayor’s List (LB) said that “We should always listen to victims, but the presumption of innocence should also be retained”. The Mayor of Schaarbeek Cécile Jodogne said that allegations are being taken extremely seriously and that "Michel De Herde recognises the seriousness of the charges. He maintains his innocence but recognises that he has created serious problems for his political family”.
Mr De Herde will be replaced in all the municipal organs in which he was a represented. His responsibilities as an Alderman had already been shared out among the other members of the municipal cabinet after the first time that he was charged with sexual offences last year.
Mr De Herde was responsible for areas of policy that included French-medium municipal schools in Schaarbeek. The Mayor’s List is keen to stress that while respecting victims’ rights, Mr De Herde is innocent until proven guilty and that he has taken a step back to ensure that the running of the municipality can continue as normal.