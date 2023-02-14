Schaarbeek Alderman suspected of raping two minors and possession child pornography

Mr De Herde is suspected of having raped a minor aged under 16 and a second minor aged between 16 and 18. He is also accused of possessing pornographic images featuring the sexual abuse of minors. Previously, the Judicial Authorities had charged him with sexually assaulting a student that had reported him for rape.

Last year, a Francophone Green Alderman in Schaarbeek, Sihame Haddioui, lodged a complaint against Mr De Herde for inappropriate behaviour against her.

In a statement the Mayor’s List (LB) said that “We should always listen to victims, but the presumption of innocence should also be retained”. The Mayor of Schaarbeek Cécile Jodogne said that allegations are being taken extremely seriously and that "Michel De Herde recognises the seriousness of the charges. He maintains his innocence but recognises that he has created serious problems for his political family”.