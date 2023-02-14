Video: B-FAST medical team leaves for Turkey
A Belgian medical team left Melsbroek Military Airbase in Flemish Brabant on Tuesday morning bound for the area of southern Turkey worst hit by last week’s devastating earthquake. Aboard the flight were 50 nurses, surgeons, gynaecologists and paediatricians.
They will staff a field hospital round the clock offering much needed medical assistance to the victims of the earthquake. The field hospital is already in place after having been set up previously by another team.
The B-Fast team will in the first instance provide second line care and help tackle diseases that are now starting to spread in the region worst affected by the earthquake. Some members of the B-Fast team will also help deliver babies.