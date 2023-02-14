Video: Chaos as last residents leave Schaarbeek squat

During the past few weeks 750 asylum seekers left the squat for alternative accommodation provided by the asylum service Fedasil.

The remaining residents were able to leave voluntarily on Tuesday morning for temporary reception centres that are being provided by the Brussels-Capital Region. The Brussels public transport company MIVB provided three busses to take the residents to the reception centres.

Chaos ensured and the police used strong-arm tactics in an attempt to restore order. Volunteers that have been helping those that have spent months living in subhuman conditions in the building in the Paleizenstraat says that they are extremely disappointed in the organisation of Tuesday morning’s evacuation.