Video: German Chancellor meets Belgian PM in Zeebrugge

The LNG terminal at currently Zeebrugge plays a key role in ensuring that Germany has sufficient gas. Prior to the war in Ukraine Europe’s largest economy was heavily reliant on gas from Russia. Since the start of the war Germany has been forced to seek alternatives, one of which is LNG that passes through the Zeebrugge terminal.

Also on the agenda at Tuesday’s meeting were the talks about the construction of a new hydrogen distribution networks, the storage of CO2 and a new electricity connection between the two countries’ respective electricity grids.