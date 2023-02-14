West Flemish company donates 20 accommodation units to help earthquake victims in Turkey
A company from the West Flemish municipality of Zwevezele is doing its bit to help earthquake victims in Turkey. Idelco will be sending 20 accommodation units full to the rafters with emergency aid. The units will provide shelter to some of those left homeless by the quake.
20 accommodation units are ready to leave Idelco’s site at Zwevezele. Idelco’s Kris Vermeersch told VRT News that “The units are around 6 metres in length, 3 metres wide and 3 metres high. They have heating, sanitation and electricity. The idea is that earthquake victims can install a bed, a table and a sofa. They are currently sleeping in tents, and it is freezing cold there. It this way we can provide them with a bit of accommodation”.
The company didn’t have to think twice about providing the units. Previously Idelco provided accommodation units for an emergency accommodation village for Ukrainian refugees in Mechelen (Antwerp Province).
Clothing, medicine and dry food
The units will leave full of clothing, medicine and dry food for the earthquake victims.
"We have already filled 7 of the units. Our telephone is constantly ringing with calls from people that want to help”, Mr Vermeersch told VRT News.
The West Flemish textile machine builder Vandewiele is one of the companies that collected goods to send to Turkey. They have a service centre in the Turkish town of Gaziantep and those that work at Vandewiele want to help their colleagues in Turkey. It is hoped that the units will be in Turkey within the next ten day. However, a lot of administrative red tape still has to be worked through before they can leave.