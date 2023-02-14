West Flemish company donates 20 accommodation units to help earthquake victims in Turkey

The units will leave full of clothing, medicine and dry food for the earthquake victims.

"We have already filled 7 of the units. Our telephone is constantly ringing with calls from people that want to help”, Mr Vermeersch told VRT News.

The West Flemish textile machine builder Vandewiele is one of the companies that collected goods to send to Turkey. They have a service centre in the Turkish town of Gaziantep and those that work at Vandewiele want to help their colleagues in Turkey. It is hoped that the units will be in Turkey within the next ten day. However, a lot of administrative red tape still has to be worked through before they can leave.