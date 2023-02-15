Video: Belgian trawler sinks off Cornwall

The Sylvia Mary, based in Zeebrugge, hit rocks in the vicinity of Land’s End in Cornwall. How the accident was able to happen is unclear.

“An investigation will have to establish why the trawler hit the rocks” says Dries Boodts of the Maritime Rescue and Coordination centre in Ostend. “The British coast guard rescued the four-man crew and they are now safe and sound. All members of the crew were Dutch nationals. The vessel couldn’t be saved and went down quite quickly”.