VIDEO: Club Brugge fans clash with Benfica rivals after disappointment

Club Brugge fans didn’t take kindly to their team’s thrashing at the hands of Benfica at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges (West Flanders) last night. Club Brugge fans clashed with supporters of their Portuguese rivals inside the stadium. Police had to intervene. The clashes started after Benfica fans had managed to get into the same section as Club Brugge fans. The club authorities claim all measures were taken to prevent this happening and will now examine how it did happen after all. Even before the start of the match one Benfica fan emptied a fire extinguisher in the grandstand.