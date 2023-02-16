VIDEO: Incendiary attacks in Antwerp and Mechelen

In Hoboken (Antwerp) a can containing petrol was set alight in front of a chippie, while in Mechelen a petrol bomb was thrown at a house.

The can set alight on the Kioskplaats in Hoboken exploded outside a chippie starting a fire around 3AM this morning. The chippie’s front door was badly damaged. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

Two hours later a petrol bomb was thrown at a property on the Bethaniënstraat in Mechelen. The house and a parked car were damaged. Nobody was injured.

Forensic scientists attended both scenes in an attempt to find clues that could help the investigation. The army bomb squad DOVO was also called in.