Seven new measures to combat organised drug crime

“We’ve arrived in a phase of narcoterrorism. More and more organised criminals are threatening more and more people from legal society” says justice minister Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal). “It’s noticeable in the Port of Antwerp but also in the rest of the country. It’s not only about cocaine, but also about XTC labs, settlings of accounts among drug traffickers”.

PM Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) stressed that combatting drug crime was a top priority for the Belgian government: “We are presenting a package of measures to halt and eradicate drug criminality”.

Measures include the appointment of a national drug commissioner, a magistrate, to coordinate efforts against drug criminals during the next five years. The commissioner, whose name is to be announced tomorrow, his or her deputy and staff of ten at the commissioner’s office will work with the justice, finance, interior and health ministers as well as with other authorities in the country. He or she will report to the national security council.

A new police unit will be set up within the maritime police to provide security in the port of Antwerp. A hundred officers will be deployed including many from the federal police reserve. By the end of 2024 the number of officers should double.

“Today 116 people work at the maritime police. This will grow to 312” says interior minister Verlinden (Flemish Christian democrat). To ease pressure on the police the army will assume guard duties at the Doel nuclear power plant. This will allow officers from Doel to be deployed in the port.

Local authorities are getting greater powers to tackle businesses involved in money-laundering.

Stiffer fines of up to 1,000 euros – three times the current amount - will be introduced for cocaine use. Alternative sentences will include a rehab course.

Better and more scanners will be purchased to allow customs to check all suspect containers in the port. Finance minister Van Peteghem (Flemish Christian democrat) notes customs are hiring 108 extra staff for the Port of Antwerp.

The 16,000 people working in Belgian ports will be subjected to stricter screenings similar to what already happens at the airports.

“We’re not only talking about blue collar workers but also white-collar workers, IT staff and even CEOs” says the justice minister. “We won’t only screen using criminal records, but also using other databanks and look at people’s financial situation and their contacts”.

“Drug criminals are becoming ever more audacious and hope to recruit port staff”.

Belgian police will work more closely with foreign police services and foreign governments including that of the UAE. Belgium has concluded several treaties with the Gulf state including one on the extradition of suspects and criminals.

“The Emirates must show us their worth. They made promises. We will up the pressure on all levels to turn words into action” says Van Quickenborne.

PM De Croo believes the damage drug use causes society can’t be stressed enough. “The seven measures announced today will hamper the drug trade, ensure it is no longer profitable and reduce demand for drugs” the premier said.