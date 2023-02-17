2022 saw slight fall in freight tonnage through Flemish seaports

Ostend (West Flanders) is the smallest of Flanders’ four seaports. Tonnage through Ostend has been falling since 2008. In recent years the port has increasingly become a distribution centre for the construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms in the North Sea.

While containers form the bulk of traffic through Antwerp and Zeebrugge, bulk cargo shipments form the lion’s share of tonnage through the ports at Ghent and Ostend.