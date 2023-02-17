Around 200 people spend another night in tents opposite asylum centre

Earlier this week a squat on the Paleizenstraat in Schaarbeek, where until recently around 1,000 people were living in unhygienic and dangerous conditions was evacuated.

A large portion (but not all) of those that had been living at the squat were asylum seekers that had been unable to get a bed at a reception centre for asylum seekers despite them being entitled to one. When the squat was cleared, they had been promised that they would be taken to emergency accommodation.

On Wednesday around 160 of the 200 or so people at the squat were taken by bus to a hotel next to the E19 motorway at Ruisbroek in Flemish Brabant. Some were unable to get onto the two busses that had been provided and have since joined others that are sleeping outside Klein Kasteeltje.