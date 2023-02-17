Big increase in the number of fines for minor speeding offences

During the first 6 months of 2022 almost 2 million fines were handed out to drivers that had exceed the speed limit by no more than 10km/h. This is 47.5% up on the number of such fines issued during the first half of 2018.

Stef Willems of the road safety institute Vias told journalists that "It is indeed the case that there is greater enforcement. Fines are often issued for minor offences. The motorists often say ‘I only drove 2km/h’, but you have to draw the line somewhere”. As a margin of error is always built in when speeds are checked the speeds recorded are reduced and “In practice 2km/h too fast is actually 9km/h too fast."

The increase in the number of fines that are being issued for minor speeding offences is good news for the treasury as it has provided 40 million euro in additional income.