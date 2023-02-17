Video: Body found in the River Nete is that of a woman that fell into the River Zenne last month
The Missing Person’s Cell has confirmed that a body found in the River Nete at Duffel (Antwerp Province) is that of a young woman that fell into the River Zenne at Zemst (Flemish Brabant) while she was riding her bike last month. The woman had been missing since 29 January.
Several people witnessed her veer off the riverside cycle path and land in the river. The emergency services were contacted and a search was mounted straight away. However the large-scale search operation failed to find the 25-year-old.
Now Alain Remue of the Missing Person’s Cell has confirmed that the young woman’s body has been found.
Speaking on Friday morning Mr Remue said "Yesterday at around 4:30pm a boatman found a body at the lock on the Nete Canal. I can confirm that this is the body of the woman that we had been looking for some considerable time after she went missing in the river Zenne”.
Mr Remue went on to say that “A pathologist in Antwerp carried out a postmortem, straight afterwards the woman’s family was informed of her death by the Victim Support Team”.