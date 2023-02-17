Coronavirus figures up, “We expect 10th wave to be small”, says virologist

The virologist Professor Steven Van Gucht says that “The coronavirus figures have risen again, but we expect the 10th wave that is already underway to be relatively small. We are seeing a mixture of omicron variants with relatively small increases in cases among them”.

During the week between 7 and 13 February an average of 6,407 positive PCR test results were recorded for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is up 29% on the previous week. During the same period, the number of PCR tests for coronavirus carried out increased to an average of 5,704 per day. Of those tested 17.4% tested positive for the virus. The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.14 this means that every 100 people with the virus infect an average of a further 114 others.