Police seize arms and explosives at a house near Namur
Officers from the Federal Judicial Police Service have seized a haul of 23 "military-grade" rifles, 5 handguns and a large amount of explosives at a house in Bouge, in Namur Provice. The weapons haul was seized during a search of the property on Thursday afternoon, the Namur Judicial Authorities told the press agency Belga.
Two suspects were detained. Officers from the bomb disposal service DOVO accompanied police during the search of the house in Bouge that is around three kilometres from the centre of Namur.
Some of the weapons were found inside the house while the rest were found in the garden of the property.
The two suspects detained on Thursday are being questioned by an Examining Magistrate today (Friday). Police reportedly believe that the arms haul could be linked to organised crime or terrorism.