79-year-old man in a critical condition after mugging
A 79-year-old man is fighting for his life in an Antwerp hospital after he was mugged in the Borgerhout district of the city on Sunday evening. The man was injured when he fell as he was robbed on the street. A search of the area where the mugging took place has as yet failed to find any clues to the muggers’ identity.
The 79-year-old man was mugged on the Huybrechtsstraat in Borgerhout. He was attacked from behind on Sunday evening.
The man sustained critical injuries when he fell after an assailant has snatched the bag he was carrying out of his hands. The mugger fled. The victim’s injuries were to his head and his face.
A search of the area where the mugging took place drew a blank. An investigation is under way to try and catch the mugger.