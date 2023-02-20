79-year-old man in a critical condition after mugging

The 79-year-old man was mugged on the Huybrechtsstraat in Borgerhout. He was attacked from behind on Sunday evening.

The man sustained critical injuries when he fell after an assailant has snatched the bag he was carrying out of his hands. The mugger fled. The victim’s injuries were to his head and his face.

A search of the area where the mugging took place drew a blank. An investigation is under way to try and catch the mugger.