All asylum seekers will have left hotel in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw by Thursday
The last of the 180 asylum seekers that were taken by bus from a squat in Schaarbeek (Brussels) to a hotel in Ruisbroek, a village in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, will have left the hotel by Thursday. The authorities in the Brussels-Capital Region arranged for the asylum seekers that had been living in squalid conditions at the squat to be taken to the hotel without informing the Mayor of Sint-Pieters-Leeuw Jan Desmeth (Flemish nationalist), who is responsible for public order in his municipality nor the Flemish Government. The arrival of the asylum seekers caused something of a political storm last week.
Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ Mr Desmeth said that “There are currently still 92 people at the hotel. It is expected that by Thursday at the latest they will have been given a place in an official asylum reception centre”.
There was chaos last Wednesday as the asylum seekers were evacuated from the squat in Schaarbeek. Some asylum seekers that hadn’t been staying at the squat tried to get onto the busses that had been provided for the evacuation. As a result, there weren’t enough places at official reception facilities and 180 asylum seekers were taken to Ruisbroek, a village on the edge of Brussels that is part of Sint-Pieters-Leeuw (Flemish Brabant).
This was done without informing the municipality nor the Flemish authorities. The Mayor of Sint-Pieters-Leeuw Jan Desmeth told VRT Radio 1 that “This has left a bitter taste. We were informed when the people were already on the bus, whatever others might claim (last week the office of the First Minister in the Brussels Regional Government Rudi Vervoort (Francophone socialist) claimed that consultations had been held). In any case regardless of whether the emergency provision had been in Flanders, Anderlecht or Vorst (both Brussels) the mayor should be informed no matter which region it is”.
Groups of five
Last week Mr Desmeth described the situation as “a cynical political game being played between the Brussels-Capital Region and the office of the Secretary of State responsible for Asylum and Migration Nicole de Moor (Flemish Christian democrat)”. However, the Mayor’s view has changed somewhat in the light of developments since then.
“The offices of both Mr Vervoort and Ms de Moor have actively taken part in our security meeting. Political discussions were set aside, and everyone displayed the will to resolve this in an orderly fashion".
Last weekend with help from UNHCR and various community groups a list was drawn up of how many asylum seekers were still in the hotel. There were still 92 in total. “We registered them in groups of 5 and explained what will happen during the coming days. This had a calming effect. Both we and staff from Ms de Moor’s office now have a clear view of things”, Mr Desmeth said.
It is expected that during the next few days between 30 and 40 asylum seekers will be able to leave for a place in an official asylum centre. This means that by Thursday at the latest they all will have left the hotel.