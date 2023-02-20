All asylum seekers will have left hotel in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw by Thursday

Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ Mr Desmeth said that “There are currently still 92 people at the hotel. It is expected that by Thursday at the latest they will have been given a place in an official asylum reception centre”.

There was chaos last Wednesday as the asylum seekers were evacuated from the squat in Schaarbeek. Some asylum seekers that hadn’t been staying at the squat tried to get onto the busses that had been provided for the evacuation. As a result, there weren’t enough places at official reception facilities and 180 asylum seekers were taken to Ruisbroek, a village on the edge of Brussels that is part of Sint-Pieters-Leeuw (Flemish Brabant).

This was done without informing the municipality nor the Flemish authorities. The Mayor of Sint-Pieters-Leeuw Jan Desmeth told VRT Radio 1 that “This has left a bitter taste. We were informed when the people were already on the bus, whatever others might claim (last week the office of the First Minister in the Brussels Regional Government Rudi Vervoort (Francophone socialist) claimed that consultations had been held). In any case regardless of whether the emergency provision had been in Flanders, Anderlecht or Vorst (both Brussels) the mayor should be informed no matter which region it is”.