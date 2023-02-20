CNN praises Antwerp as a “cycle city”

CNN puts Antwerp it is Top 10 of world’s best cycle cities. In an article on the news channel’s website .

CNN let the travel blogger Jurga Rubinovaite explain what is so special about Antwerp. “It offers a great mix of historic landmarks, modern architecture, world-class museums, and some of the best shopping and dining in Europe,” she said. “In addition, it’s a relatively flat and bike-friendly city, which is surrounded by lots of greenery, just a stone’s throw from the historic old town.”

“If you are short on time, I highly recommend biking next to the river to the Eilandje district, just north of the old town. Some of the highlights here include the MAS Museum, the Port House of Antwerp, the Red Star Line Museum and the Park Bridge.”

Antwerp is also in third place on the international insurance company Luko’s Global Bicycle Cities Index. The Global Bicycle Cities Index examines how “cycle-friendly” 90 cities are across the globe. Criteria such as the number of cycle-share bike that are available, the number of accidents involving bicycles, events such as car-free Sunday and the quality of the cycle infrastructure. Although Antwerp came third in the list the cyclists’ association Fietsersbond says that investment in infrastructure for cyclists in the city is still below par.