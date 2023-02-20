CNN praises Antwerp as a “cycle city”
The American news channel CNN has put Antwerp in its top 10 of European cities that are best explored by bicycle. CNN praises the fact that Antwerp is flat and that the city has some fine architecture, interesting museums as well being a nice pleasure to eat out and shop.
CNN let the travel blogger Jurga Rubinovaite explain what is so special about Antwerp. “It offers a great mix of historic landmarks, modern architecture, world-class museums, and some of the best shopping and dining in Europe,” she said. “In addition, it’s a relatively flat and bike-friendly city, which is surrounded by lots of greenery, just a stone’s throw from the historic old town.”
“If you are short on time, I highly recommend biking next to the river to the Eilandje district, just north of the old town. Some of the highlights here include the MAS Museum, the Port House of Antwerp, the Red Star Line Museum and the Park Bridge.”
Antwerp is also in third place on the international insurance company Luko’s Global Bicycle Cities Index. The Global Bicycle Cities Index examines how “cycle-friendly” 90 cities are across the globe. Criteria such as the number of cycle-share bike that are available, the number of accidents involving bicycles, events such as car-free Sunday and the quality of the cycle infrastructure. Although Antwerp came third in the list the cyclists’ association Fietsersbond says that investment in infrastructure for cyclists in the city is still below par.
European cities
Six of the cities on CNN’s list are in Europe. These are Antwerp, Leipzig, Utrecht, Bern, Strasbourg and Copenhagen. The Australian city of Melbourne, Tel Aviv in Israel, Montréal in Canada and the US city of San Francisco complete the list.