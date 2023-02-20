Video: Iranians demonstrate in Brussels

As well as many Iranian flag, the demonstrator also carried British, French, Germany and other flags of the countries in which they now live. The demonstrators called on the Iranian government to give greater freedom to woman and also demanded that the international community class the revolutionary guard as a terrorist organisation.

They also called on Western countries to close the Iranian Embassies in their capitals and send Iranian diplomats home. Prisoner exchange treaties such as that Belgium had wanted to sign with the regime in Tehran for the release of the NGO worker Olivier Vandecasteele were condemned.

The demonstration continued along the Brussels Inner Ring Road to the Belliardstraat before reaching its final destination, the Jubel Park at around lunchtime.