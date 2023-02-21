Beer is art in Limburg

“Blik op Kunst”, ‘An Eye on Art’, opens at the Muze cultural centre in Heusden-Zolder (Limburg) on Wednesday. The exhibition showcases works that have each been linked to a beer brewed by the Ghent brewery Stroom. Taste formed the decisive factor in pairing each beer with a work of art.

The exhibition includes the works of seven different artists. “I love the idea of beer lovers and art lovers teaming up” says artist Jorden Boulet. “My works deal with paradise and when you drink the beer linked to my works you feel you’re in paradise. It’s a fresh-tasting beer with tones of citrus and banana. It’s a little exotic”.

Part of the revenue generated by the sale of each beer will go to the artists represented at the exhibition.