Beer is art in Limburg
The Limburg beer festival The Beer Experience is pencilled in for 18 and 19 March. This year the organisers are also staging an appetiser with a special exhibition linking beer to art.
“Blik op Kunst”, ‘An Eye on Art’, opens at the Muze cultural centre in Heusden-Zolder (Limburg) on Wednesday. The exhibition showcases works that have each been linked to a beer brewed by the Ghent brewery Stroom. Taste formed the decisive factor in pairing each beer with a work of art.
The exhibition includes the works of seven different artists. “I love the idea of beer lovers and art lovers teaming up” says artist Jorden Boulet. “My works deal with paradise and when you drink the beer linked to my works you feel you’re in paradise. It’s a fresh-tasting beer with tones of citrus and banana. It’s a little exotic”.
Part of the revenue generated by the sale of each beer will go to the artists represented at the exhibition.
The exhibition is an appetiser for The Beer Experience that takes place in March. “We want to be a beer festival where you can do more than taste beer” says organiser Jan Keymis. “People will be able to enjoy music, readings and fine food as well as art. You don’t need to be a big drinker to swing by!”
The art exhibition runs till 19 March.