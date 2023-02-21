Investigation underway after explosion outside Ghent beauty salon

The Judicial Authorities are keeping an open mind as to the motives behind the explosion. At around 3:20am on Tuesday police in Ghent received several calls reporting a loud bang in the vicinity of the Tenstoonstellingslaan. A fire had started at a beauty salon.

Two students that are in digs nearby told VRT News that "We were woken up by a terrible noise. There was an awful stench, and we went to look straight away. It was really frightening. We don’t really know what happened".



The fire was extinguished by a passer-by. No one was injured in the explosion. However, the front door of the property was damaged. The emergency services were at the scene quickly and the area around the explosion was searched in an effort to gather evidence that might help in the investigation.

A fire investigation expert from the Judicial Authorities concluded that the explosion had been caused by a home-made explosive device made from fireworks and accelerant. Samples were taken away for analysis.

There is as yet no clue as to the identity of those that carried out the attack. The Judicial Authorities are keeping an open mind as to the motives.