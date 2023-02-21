Line manager’s leadership style plays an import role in preventing burnouts

The survey shows that those that work in teams led by a supportive line manager see their basic psychological needs fulfilled while they are in the workplace much better than those that work under someone with a different management style. Supportive leadership and a close-knit team give employees a sense of belonging. They feel autonomous and useful, and they can be themselves. This kind of leadership is also advantageous when it comes to promoting competences through which members of their team can utilise and develop their talents and skills.

This is in stark contrast to a toxic leadership style that is controlling, passive when it comes to encouragement and is devoid of structure or vision.

Between these two groups there are line managers that have an “undefined style” and they have some of the leadership characteristics both the aforementioned groups.