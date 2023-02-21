Magnificent floats win prizes at Aalst Carnival
Three carnival groups received prizes for creating the most beautiful floats at Aalst Carnival. The prize ceremony is one of the highlights of three days of revelry in the city.
Michiel Hellebosch of the Goe Schief group explains his group wanted to illustrate that carnival isn't always fun: "We did everything to illustrate this and we succeeded!" he told VRT.
Carnival group Bedesterd won the prize among medium-sized groups.
Lotjonslos won the prize among the bigger groups.