Pressure to convert an issue among Brussels public transport staff

Of those survey by CAL more than 60% said that they are in favour of a total workplace ban on items of clothing (such as turbans, head scarfs,.) and items of jewellery (such as crucifix broaches and necklaces) that openly display a person’s religious believes. They believe that this such also apply to those that don’t come into contact with members of the public while they are doing their job.

Last summer CAL sent a questionnaire on religious and ideological neutrality to staff that work for the Brussels public transport company. More than 1,300 MIVB employees completed the questionnaire.

The results show that more than 1 in 5 (21.9%) of MIVB staff have at one time had a colleague that tried to convert them to their religion or their philosophical or political beliefs. 28.1% said that they knew at least one colleague that this had happened to.

Three-quarters (75.9%) of those that took part in the survey said that MIVB should create a clear framework with measures to address the issue.