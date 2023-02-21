Stuffed “Roger” the centrepiece at “Pop-Up Wolves Expo”

In 2018 a wolf was spotted in Flanders for the first in more than a century. Since then, theLLimburg wolf pack has grown in numbers.

There are another two packs of wolves in Belgium. One on the High Fens in the east of Liège Province and another right on the country’s border with Germany.

As well as being spotted regularly in Limburg Province, there have also been sightings of the wolves from the Limburg pack in the east of Flemish Brabant, not far from where the exhibition is being held.