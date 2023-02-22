“Dikkebus” becomes “Enormebus” pace Roald Dahl

Belgian author Marc De Bel is among several writers who object to the replacement of the word ‘fat’ by ‘enormous’. Flanders is fortunate to possess a hamlet called ‘Dikkebus’, part of the City of Ieper. It has allowed the Flemish cartoonist Diederik Vandenbilcke to photoshop a picture of the signpost indicating “Dikkebus” and to suggest graffiti artists have changed the name to “Enormebus”. ‘Dik’ is the Dutch word for ‘fat’. Dikkebus takes its name from ‘Thick Bushes’ that once stood there. Today they have become “enormous” bushes.

“Marc De Bel’s reaction and that of others on social media inspired me. I wanted to do something with words like ‘ugly’ or ‘fat’. The town of Diksmuide was an option, but finally I hit on Dikkebus” says cartoonist Diederik Vandenbilcke.

The sign stands on the approach to the hamlet. “The photoshopped picture seems to have convinced many it has really been tackled”.

“It must look pretty genuine. I’m getting tons of reactions from people wondering whether I really vandalised it. Journalists as well as local people have been visiting the real sign. The photo is readily being shared on social media!”