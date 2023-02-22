Brussels cinema evacuated after cinemagoers become unwell

Cinéma Aventure is located in the Centrumgalerij, where today most of the commercial properties are nail bars. The cinema had to be evacuated last night after several people became unwell. Neighbouring streets were also cordoned off.

Walter Derieuw of the Brussels fire service: “Around ten cinemagoers complained about breathing difficulties. An emergency doctor examined them at the spot. One woman, who is pregnant and has underlying breathing issues, was taken to hospital as a precaution”.

“These people probably became unwell as a result of a pretty intrusive odour coming from chemical substances used in the nail bars in the gallery. The smell must have got through to the cinema. Now it’s completely disappeared” says Derieuw. “We are awaiting an analysis by the civil protection service”.