Why do people have affairs?

Often people still believe in that one great love, the person we will spend the rest of our life with, but sometimes everyday life can’t live up to this ideal. People end up with a string of different relationships or take a lover in addition to their existing partner.

Why are people unfaithful? It’s a question VRT put to relational therapist Rika Ponnet. “I don’t like to use the word adultery” says Rika. “I feel it’s a very weighted term. It makes it sound like there is a culprit and a victim. Sometimes people feel that is what they are at some stage in the affair, but it doesn’t help to see yourself or the other person in this way or to be too moralising. After a while people often get a more nuanced picture: what does this say about the way we shaped our relationship?”

“I’d prefer to speak of a second relationship or satellite relationship. It’s a more neutral description, because you take the first relationship as your point of departure and that remains the basis. Still, I don’t want to minimise the pain and suffering that people can inflict”.

So, why don’t people succeed in maintaining a first relationship and embark upon a second, often when the first isn’t finished? “Partly it’s got to do with life expectancy” opines Rika. “You’ve got a far better chance of starting a second relationship if you live to 80 than if you die at 40”.