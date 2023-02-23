VIDEO: 90% drop in UK-bound migrants taking their chances on the Flemish coast

Greater security at Flemish ports, a new taskforce to clamp down on people-trafficking and the use of intel gleaned from mobile phones belonging to victims and suspects have all led to a sharp fall in the number of UK-bound migrants ending up on the Flemish coast. The pull of northern France, where chances of success are greater, is stronger. In comparison with 2018 there has been a 90% drop in UK-bound migrants taking their chances on the Flemish coast.