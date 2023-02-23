VIDEO: Fire bomb attack at Antwerp pizzeria
A pizzeria in the Kiel district of Antwerp is the latest property to be attacked in the northern port city in what in all likelihood is a further escalation of the drugs war in the city.
The incident happened in the dead of night, around 4AM. The pizzeria in the Abdijstraat suffered fire damage after it was attacked using a fire bomb. Windows too were shattered.
Federal police officers and the army bomb squad attended the scene. Police and prosecutors are investigating the incident and are eager to establish whether or not there is a link to drugs trafficking in the city.