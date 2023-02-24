80 residency & work permits granted to Moroccan nations suspended due to suspected fraud

The news was confirmed by the Federal Secretary of State responsible for asylum and migration Nicole de Moor (Flemish Christian democrat) in an interview with VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’.

"The Flemish authorities will look again at the cases of a total of 800 Turks and Moroccans”, Ms de Moor said.

Earlier this week it emerged that the Belgian Consulate in Turkey had suspended around 700 residency permits that had been issued to people that had wanted to come and work in Flanders due to suspected fraud. Now it has emerged that visas issued to around 80 Moroccan nationals have also been put on hold.

"The Flemish authorities will look again at 800 requests made for a combined work and residency permit in Belgium”, Ms de Moor told the VRT.

Since 2019 Belgian employers have the the so-called “combined permit” been able to recruit staff from outside the EU to fill posts in professions where there are labour shortages. Resonsibilty for issuing the permits resides with the regions, in this case Flanders.

"The combined permit is an important legal migration channel. We cannot tolerate any abuse of it”, Ms de Moor told the VRT.

The suspected permit fraud in Turkey and Morocco has given rise to fears that the residency and work permit system may be being abused to bring people to Belgium that have no right to be here to work in jobs that don’t exist. The Flemish socialist federal MP Ben Segers says that permit request have been made for jobs that don’t exist by companies that either don’t exist or that are very small and suddenly say that they want to recruit a lot of additional staff.