Bonds issue raises almost 28 million euro in its first day

The annual rate of interest on the 3 year bonds id 2.6%, while those investing in the 10-year bonds will enjoy a rate of interest of 3%.

On the first day of release 22.2 million euro was invested in the 3-year bonds and a further 4.6 million euro in the bonds that run for 10 years.

The last time government bonds were issued 3.8 million euro was raised during the issue's first day. The issue raised a total of 48.6 miljoen euro, the highest amount raised from a bonds issue in ten years. Those that wish to invest in the bonds have until 3 March to do so.