European Commission bans TikTok use

The Brussels regional news platform Bruzz reports that the board that is responsible for the day-to-day running of the European Commission has decided that those that work at the Commission must remove the TikTik app from all their personal and professional devises that are registered with the European Commission.

Staff must remove TiKTok from their personal computers, tablets and smartphones if these devices also have apps downloaded on to them that are related to the staff members' professional activities.

In a statement the European Commission said “The Commission wishes to protect its staff against an increased cyberthreat and a growing number of incidents. This makes it our duty to react as early as possible to potential cyber warnings”.

Other apps are also being monitored closely for any potential security threat.