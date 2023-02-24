Flemish Government launches new initiative to collect emergency aid for Ukraine

So that the initiative runs as smoothly as possible, the Ukrainian Red Cross has compiled a list will aid goods, such as domestic appliances, sleeping bags and medical material that it requires.

The list is now being passed on to local authorities by VVSG and to businesses by the various industry federations. With the exception of generators, the aid collection initiative is this time limited only to larger consignment of at least one pallet. Moreover, all goods donated must be new.

This is why only public bodies (such as local authorities) and companies are being able to take part.

Joachim Deman of the Flemish Red Cross told VRT News "Don’t get us wrong, we are of couse grateful for the huge financial support that individual Flemings have given us, because this solidarity is heart-warming. However, helping the victims by sending goods can only be done efficiently in large quantities”.

Individuals can however, still make a donation.