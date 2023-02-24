Flemish Government launches new initiative to collect emergency aid for Ukraine
The Flemish Government has launched a new initiative to collect aid to assist the victims of the war in Ukraine. Companies and local authorities can collect and donate goods through the scheme that is being organised in collaboration with the Flemish Red Cross, the Association of Flemish City and Municipal Authorities (VVSG) and business federations from 8 branches of industry. It’s a year to the day since the war started and the need for basic everyday goods among the people of Ukraine remains great.
Speaking at the launch of the new initiative the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist) spoke of his experiences during his recent visit to Ukraine. “During my recent mission to Ukraine I was able to see at first-hand how vital it is to get material aid to the people on the ground".
"With this highly targeted initiative we will be collecting items that are useful and necessary for the Ukrainian population. With this support we are not only giving them goods, but also the hope and the confidence that Flanders is not abandoning them”.
Only for local authorities and firm
So that the initiative runs as smoothly as possible, the Ukrainian Red Cross has compiled a list will aid goods, such as domestic appliances, sleeping bags and medical material that it requires.
The list is now being passed on to local authorities by VVSG and to businesses by the various industry federations. With the exception of generators, the aid collection initiative is this time limited only to larger consignment of at least one pallet. Moreover, all goods donated must be new.
This is why only public bodies (such as local authorities) and companies are being able to take part.
Joachim Deman of the Flemish Red Cross told VRT News "Don’t get us wrong, we are of couse grateful for the huge financial support that individual Flemings have given us, because this solidarity is heart-warming. However, helping the victims by sending goods can only be done efficiently in large quantities”.
Individuals can however, still make a donation.
Companies wishing to donate goods can send an email with a photograph and information about what they wish to donate to the Flemish Red Cross
Oekraine@rodekruis.be. The initiative runs until 21 April.