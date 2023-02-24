More than 1,000 patients have already been treated at Belgian B-FAST field hospital in Turkey

The field hospital became operational at the end of last week and received its first patients last Friday (17 February). Around 80 Belgian medical staff, including midwives are staffing the field hospital that is located next to the town’s general hospital that is only partly operational due to the damage it sustained in the earthquakes.

The field hospital will remain in place for at least another two weeks. During the weekend a new contingent of medical staff and project coordinators will leave for Turkey, while the staff that are currently in Kirikhan will return to Belgium.

The field hospital has several wards including A&E, maternity and radiology. It has a ward capable of providing 20 beds for patients that require them and an operating theatre, a lab and a sterilisation room.