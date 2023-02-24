Search continues for 75-year-old woman missing since Wednesday

Those searching for her have spit up into groups each of which is searching a designated area of the Mechels Bos woods with the assistance of tracker dogs. Officers from the Lanaken-Maasmechelen Local Police Service and from the Federal Police Service’s Missing Person’s Cell are involved in the search.

On Thursday evening drones were deployed in an effort to find the missing pensioner. Emilia Chini went missing on Wednesday evening near to her home on the Lindelaan in the Eisden-Tuinwijk area of Maasmechelen.

Meanwhile, family, friends and volunteers are searching around paths in the area in an effort to find Mrs Chini.