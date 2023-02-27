Record cocaine seizure as Belgian home minister visits Ecuador
Belgian home minister Annelies Verlinden (Flemish Christian democrat) is accompanying European commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson to Ecuador and Colombia on a trip intended to step up cooperation between Belgium, the EU and the two Latin American countries in the fight against drugs trafficking. During the first day of the Belgian’s visit a massive cache of cocaine bound for Belgium was intercepted.
Ms Verlinden and Ms Johansson are visiting the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador. The home minister is also signing a new cooperation agreement with Ecuador aimed at clamping down on organised crime.
Commissioner Johansson is announcing a trial involving the EU, Ecuador and Colombia involving closer police co-operation and information exchange.
Yesterday Ecuadorian police seized 8.8 tons of cocaine hidden in a container of bananas bound for Belgium. “For 2023 this is a record haul” says police commissioner Salinas Samaniego: “We’ve prevented the sale of 90 million doses worth 330 million US dollars on the international market”.