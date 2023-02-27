Record cocaine seizure as Belgian home minister visits Ecuador

Ms Verlinden and Ms Johansson are visiting the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador. The home minister is also signing a new cooperation agreement with Ecuador aimed at clamping down on organised crime.

Commissioner Johansson is announcing a trial involving the EU, Ecuador and Colombia involving closer police co-operation and information exchange.

Yesterday Ecuadorian police seized 8.8 tons of cocaine hidden in a container of bananas bound for Belgium. “For 2023 this is a record haul” says police commissioner Salinas Samaniego: “We’ve prevented the sale of 90 million doses worth 330 million US dollars on the international market”.