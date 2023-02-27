Is antisemitism on the rise in Brussels?

At the end of January, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Israeli Ambassador shared a photograph and film footage on social media featuring a swastika that had been daubed onto a tree in fluorescent paint. The tree was next to a road in the Ter Kamerenbos Park. Previously a swastika had been spotted on the on a temporary road sign in Elsene (Brussels).

Last week a Mercedes jeep with the registration number “HH-88” was spotted being driven through the capital’s streets. “HH” is an abbreviation for the nazi greeting “Heil Hitler” and “88” referrers to the letter “H” that I the 8th letter in the alphabet.

The Federal Equal Opportunities Centre Unia has been aware of the numberplate and another similar numberplate for several years now and has already received around a dozen complaints about them. However, sources close to the Federal Transport Minister Georges Gilkinet (Francophone green) say that it is not easy to get a numberplate that has already been issued revoked.

Last week swastikas were daubed on the fronts of two building in the Brussels municipality of Elsene. The Mayor of Elsene Christos Doulkeridis (Francophone green) wrote on his social media account that the swastikas will be removed as soon as possible, and the police will increase the number of patrols in the area where the incident occurred.