Northern lights in Belgium for first time in a decade (VIDEO)

Weatherman Ruben Weytjens was one of the lucky ones able to photograph the northern lights in Belgium: “The last good observation dates from 2007. Usually this phenomenon is only visible in polar regions, but with favourable conditions it can be witnessed further south”.

Last light the northern lights were visible with the naked eye in large parts of the Netherlands and the UK.

“Favourable conditions” include an explosion on the sun directed towards the earth. This triggers a solar wind heading towards our climes. It needs to occur at night, when it is dark here. An explosion round 8:30PM will allow the spectacle to start here around 10PM. Interaction between the solar wind and the earth’s magnetic field too need to be just right.

Last night only red northern light occurred and that isn’t visible to the naked eye. Ruben Weytjens: “The red light occurs above the green light that we are used to seeing in pictures and can only be seen from a greater distance. Green can only be seen when the phenomenon occurs above your head. There’s red above, but that’s hidden”.

Another solar cloud is heading our way tonight. Our magnetic field is still disturbed as a result of last night. The combination of yesterday’s and today’s loaded particles could result in the aurora borealis becoming visible to the naked eye tonight.

”The best place to see the aurora is in a dark area. Even if it’s only visible to photographers it will still be a tremendous experience. Something really rare” says Ruben.

The further north, the better your chances.

“Avoid light pollution” notes Ruben. “You won’t see anything under a lamppost. Count of having to stay out in the cold for many hours!”

And if you miss the aurora borealis the planets Venus and Jupiter may offer a consolation. They are clearly visible in the night’s sky in coming days.