Peter Goossens to leave 3-star Hof van Cleve

At the end of the year Peter Goossens and his wife Lieve Fermans will be leaving Hof van Cleve after 37 years in the job.

“For a while now we’ve been considering a fresh start in our professional career” Goossens says.

Goossens’s chef de cuisine Floris Van Der Veken will be taking over at Hof van Cleve that will stay open under the same name and be supported by the same team.