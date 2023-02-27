Why do some people put the electronic identity card in the microwave?

Numerous films and texts warning is not to trust the trust e-ID cards have been doing the rounds on social media for some time. Complot theorists describe the cards as “a slaves’ passport” and a “tracking device” that the authorities wish to use to keep tabs on our ccomings and goings.

"The new ID cards are all equipped with an RFID chip without people knowing. [...] The authorities oblige you to get one of these ID cards and always to have it with you. So, with the RFID-chip on your ID card they can follow you everywhere”.

People are even advised to put their ID card in the microwave or to prick a hole in the chip with a needle in order to make the dreaded RFID chip “safe”.